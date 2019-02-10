Home States Karnataka

‘BJP contacted another MLA on Saturday’ 

He added that these efforts by the BJP were futile and his government was stable.

Published: 10th February 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka​ CM Kumaraswamy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU:  In a fresh allegation against the BJP, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that the BJP had contacted one of the MLAs in the state’s coalition government on Saturday morning, luring him to join the saffron party. “Despite the cat being let out of the bag, BS Yeddyurappa has not mended his ways and is continuing Operation Lotus in a bid to topple the coalition government,” the CM said while talking to media persons on the sidelines of the Mahamasthabhisheka programme at Dharmasthala. 

He added that these efforts by the BJP were futile and his government was stable. On the Rs 25 crore bribe allegation made by Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali, Kumaraswamy said either the state BJP or the Union government could play the video footage against him, and he was ready to face it. 

He said the incident pertains to Bijapur incumbent MLA Vijugouda Patil, once a confidant of Kumaraswamy who later shifted allegiance to the BJP. The CM said the video footage the BJP is talking about was old, and of the time when Patil was an MLC candidate. He said he had spoken to Patil in the presence of at least 50 supporters and it was not a closed-door meet, adding he did not seek money during the discussion. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy BS Yeddyurappa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp