CM H D Kumaraswamy throws quit dare at B S Yeddyurappa over ‘authentic’ audio clips

BENGALURU: A day after putting the opposition BJP on the backfoot with audio clips, the ruling combine in Karnataka on Saturday upped the ante against embattled BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa. The government is now contemplating sending the audio clips, allegedly of Yeddyurappa speaking to the son of a JD(S) MLA, trying to woo him over, for forensic examination. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy vouched for its authenticity and even offered to resign if the tapes were found to be doctored.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy after the inauguration

of the Mahamastakabhisheka at Dharmasthala on Saturday.

Minister U T Khader is also seen | Rajesh Shetty Ballabagh

Hours before presenting the state budget, the CM had on Friday released audio clips to corroborate his charge that the BJP leaders are attempting to destabilise the government by poaching Congress and JD S) legislators. Yeddyurappa had rubbished the allegation by terming it as a doctored tape and had offered take political sanyas if the charges are proved.

“I am saying from this temple town that if it is proved that the voice in the audio clip is not that of Yeddyurappa and it is has been doctored or is a mimicry, then he need not resign, I will resign,” Kumaraswamy declared while talking to mediapersons in Dharmasthala.

To end to any debate over the authenticity of the audio clips, the Home Department is contemplating sending them for forensic examination. “Since BJP leaders have raised doubts over its authenticity, we are thinking of sending them for forensic examination to find out the truth,” said Home Minister M B Patil.

“It is a conspiracy to destabilise the elected government in the state. Our party is also seeking legal opinion on the next course of action,” he added.

Many senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjuna Kharge are demanding probe, Congress workers staged protests at several places in the state, including Bengaluru, demanding action against the BJP leader. Coalition, BJP row to escalateThe confrontation between the ruling combine and the opposition BJP is likely to further escalate. On Monday, when the House reassembles, the BJP is readying to release a video footage in which Kumaraswamy is allegedly demanding B25 crore from an aspiring legislator for

an MLC seat.

Modi’s Hubballi campaign today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch BJP’s Lok Sabha election campaign in Karnataka with a rally in Hubballi on Sunday evening. Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah are expected to address a series of rallies in the state. The PM is expected to continue his tirade against the Cong-JD(S) govt.