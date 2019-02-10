Home States Karnataka

CM H D Kumaraswamy throws quit dare at B S Yeddyurappa over ‘authentic’ audio clips

To end to any debate over the authenticity of the audio clips, the Home Department is contemplating sending them for forensic examination.

Published: 10th February 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A day after putting the opposition BJP on the backfoot with audio clips, the ruling combine in Karnataka on Saturday upped the ante against embattled BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa. The government is now contemplating sending the audio clips, allegedly of Yeddyurappa speaking to the son of a JD(S) MLA, trying to woo him over, for forensic examination. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy vouched for its authenticity and even offered to resign if the tapes were found to be doctored.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy after the inauguration
of the Mahamastakabhisheka at Dharmasthala on Saturday.
Minister U T Khader is also seen | Rajesh Shetty Ballabagh

Hours before presenting the state budget, the CM had on Friday released audio clips to corroborate his charge that the BJP leaders are attempting to destabilise the government by poaching Congress and JD S) legislators. Yeddyurappa had rubbished the allegation by terming it as a doctored tape and had offered take political sanyas if the charges are proved.

“I am saying from this temple town that if it is proved that the voice in the audio clip is not that of Yeddyurappa and it is has been doctored or is a mimicry, then he need not resign, I will resign,” Kumaraswamy declared while talking to mediapersons in Dharmasthala.

To end to any debate over the authenticity of the audio clips, the Home Department is contemplating sending them for forensic examination. “Since BJP leaders have raised doubts over its authenticity, we are thinking of sending them for forensic examination to find out the truth,” said Home Minister M B Patil.
“It is a conspiracy to destabilise the elected government in the state. Our party is also seeking legal opinion on the next course of action,” he added.

Many senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjuna Kharge are demanding probe, Congress workers staged protests at several places in the state, including Bengaluru, demanding action against the BJP leader.  Coalition, BJP row to escalateThe confrontation between the ruling combine and the opposition BJP is likely to further escalate. On Monday, when the House reassembles, the BJP is readying to release a video footage in which Kumaraswamy is allegedly demanding B25 crore from an aspiring legislator for 
an MLC seat.   

Modi’s Hubballi campaign today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch BJP’s Lok Sabha election campaign in Karnataka with a rally in Hubballi on Sunday evening. Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah are expected to address a series of rallies in the state. The PM is expected to continue his tirade against the Cong-JD(S) govt. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy BSY audio clips

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp