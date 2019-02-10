Home States Karnataka

‘Missing’ JD(S) MLA surfaces in Mandya 

Narayana Gowda had assured JD(S) leaders that he will be present during the Budget presentation on Friday, but had skipped it.

Published: 10th February 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 05:25 AM

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Kr Pet Janata Dal(Secular) MLA Narayana Gowda, who had posted a video of him undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai on WhatsApp two days back, surprised everyone by surfacing in Mandya, where he took part in a puja on Saturday. Narayana Gowda had assured JD(S) leaders that he will be present during the Budget presentation on Friday, but had skipped it.

He was also not accessible to any of the JD(S) leaders for the past four days. His sudden appearance to take part in the rituals at his relatives’ house has raised eyebrows in political circles and JD(S) workers as there was no prior information. The KR Pet MLA told media persons not to take his photos or videos of his participation in the puja and left after the rituals. Narayana Gowda also refused to react as to why he skipped the Budget session.

