Narendra Modi to sound Lok Sabha poll bugle in Karnataka from Hubballi today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch BJP’s Lok Sabha election campaign in Karnataka with a rally in Hubballi on Sunday evening. Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah are expected to address a series of rallies in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. On March 1, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address party workers from Hyderabad-Karnataka region in Kalaburagi and after that, the party is planning a rally in Davangere in central Karnataka region.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader R Ashoka, who is in charge of the prime minister’s rallies in the state, said around two lakh people from Dharwad, Belagavi, Uttara Kannada and surrounding areas are expected to attend Sunday’s rally.

Apart from talking about his government’s achievements, including initiatives announced in the budget for the farm sector, the PM is also expected to continue his tirade against the Congress-Janata Dal(Secular) coalition government. On several occasions, Modi had taken potshots at the coalition government’s ambitious farm loan waiver scheme and had even termed it as a joke. The PM’s rally on Sunday will put the party on election mode.

According to sources, the BJP has started the process of identifying potential candidates from the 28 constituencies and has also appointed general secretaries in-charge of election preparations in LS segments. BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa and other leaders are planning to start a state tour after the budget session of the legislature ends on February 15.

While the party is hoping to make most of the differences between the leaders of the coalition parties to improve its tally, consolidation of minority votes in favour of the Congress-JD(S) candidates will be a cause of concern for BJP. In 2014, BJP had won 17 seats while Congress and JD(S) had won nine and two seats, respectively.

PM, EPS, OPS to share stage in TN

Chennai/Tirupur: Amidst speculations about the possible alliance between the ruling AIADMK and BJP for LS polls, PM Narendra Modi, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam will be sharing dais at Tirupur to launch many completed developmental projects and to lay foundation for a few key projects. The government function is expected to last around 15 minutes. Later, the Prime Minister will be address a public meeting, organised by BJP, at Perumanallur, before leaving for Karnataka via Coimbatore.

PM in Guntur today, Naidu asks cadre to observe protest day

PTI@Amaravati/Tirupati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally at Guntur on Sunday in his first visit to Andhra Pradesh after the ruling Telugu Desam Party severed its ties with the BJP, even as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asked his party cadre to observe protest day across the state. Modi will also dedicate two petroleum and gas projects worth `6,825 crore to the nation. He will also lay the foundation stone through remote control system for construction of a coastal terminal of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited at Krishnapatnam in SPS Nellore district.