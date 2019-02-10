Home States Karnataka

Now, #SaveVTU  to fight against bifurcation move

VTU was established by the state government to provide technical education and it has 218 affiliated colleges, one constituent and 17 autonomous colleges. 

Published: 10th February 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Visvesvaraya Technological University (File Photo| EPS)

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Netizens of Belagavi have taken up the cudgels for the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, a day after Chief Minister Kumaraswamy announced in the state Budget to bifurcate the university.Condemning the CM’s budget announcement of setting up a new VTU campus at Hassan, they urged him to first resolve the allegations of corruption reported in VTU and take steps to strengthen the varsity, while tagging him in their posts on Twitter and Facebook. 

In Twitter, netizens have started an online campaign with the hashtag ‘Save VTU’. Various entities, individuals and prominent personalities from Belagavi,and even Member of Parliament Suresh Angadi have supported this campaign with their tweets. 

Rohan Juvali, President of Belagavi Chamber of Commerce and Industries, though his Facebook account appealed to the state government, “If you don’t have anything to give to North Karnataka, it’s fine, but please don’t take anything from here, #SAVE VTU’.  In his comment section, he has also asked people to come together to protest. Similarly, many have used Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp to condemn the decision.

Kannada forum writes to CM

Belagavi District Kannada organisations action committee has condemned the Chief Minister’s decision. In a e-mail to the Chief Minister, Ashok Chandaragi, committee president, said this move is an insult and injustice to North Karnataka. “People of NK are highly shocked and disappointed by your decision.... Please take back this decision of bifurcating VTU,” he said. 

