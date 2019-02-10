Home States Karnataka

Pre-marriage counselling for college students on cards to stem divorces

Published: 10th February 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: Within a month of their marriage, cracks developed in the relationship between Udupi-based couple Pradeep and Ranjitha (both name changed), and they decided to part ways. Theirs was an arranged marriage, but this didn’t help.  While Pradeep was clueless about how to convince his wife not to use mobile phones excessively, Ranjitha was horrified at the sudden change in the former’s behaviour – earlier she used to enjoy his innocent talk, but after marriage, she was jolted by his aggressive behaviour. 

Not interested in patching up their relationship, they decided to go for divorce. Counselling of Pradeep by a psychiatrist did not help to make him understand the initial hiccups that couples face post-marriage. By then Ranjitha had almost decided to end their relationship. So, both approached an advocate for divorce. 

This is not just a case of Pradeep and Ranjitha alone. Many such cases of broken marriages have been reported in the district in recently and parents are struggling to make their sons and daughters understand the sacred meaning of the institution of marriage.

To make the younger generation understand the importance of marriage, the Udupi District Women and Child Development Department is planning to introduce pre-marriage counselling for students of Government PU and degree colleges. As per this scheme, officials will visit colleges and hold counselling sessions for the students. Counselling will be done for individual students to ensure it has a good impact.

Women and Child Development Department Deputy Director Gracy Gonsalves said 108 domestic violence cases were registered in Udupi district in three months from July 18, 2018, to October 18, 2018. So, the department has planned to take up pre-marriage counselling. A team consisting of six department staffers, legal experts and counsellors from Sakhi One Stop Centre will visit colleges in the days to come.

