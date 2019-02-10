Home States Karnataka

Quit UPA cabinet because of Rahul Gandhi, reveals Former chief minister S M Krishna

Hitting out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Krishna charged that the former acted like extra-constitutional power during Congress rule between 2004 and 2014.

Published: 10th February 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

S M Krishna, ex-CM,PHOTO: Pushkar V

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Former chief minister S M Krishna said the country needs Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership to put it on development track and to deliver a corruption-free and transparent governance.
Claiming that Modi can also take on Pakistan and ensure peace in borders, the former Congressman who switched sides only recently, said strong leadership qualities and political will have been Modi’s strengths.
Addressing the BJP workers in Mandya on Saturday, Krishna said it’s high time that partymen discussed and took Modi’s programmes to people.​

Hitting out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Krishna charged that the former acted like extra-constitutional power during Congress rule between 2004 and 2014. Recalling his service as External Affairs Minister, he said Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had no control over allies which resulted in 2G, Commonwealth Games and coal scams.

He said Rahul was more powerful than Manmohan and this led to rise in corruption. “I decided to quit as Rahul Gandhi decided that the party does not need people above 80 years in cabinet. Many of the decisions taken in the party and orders in the government were taken without the knowledge of the Prime Minister,” he charged. Comparing Modi to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he said the PM’s leadership is the need of the hour to keep the country united. 

Deve Gowda slams Modi

Hassan: Taking exception to the statement of PM Narendra Modi in Parliament session, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda said the title ‘son of the soil’ is given by the people and not by the government. Speaking to reporters in Holenarasipur on Saturday, Gowda said PM should stop claiming all the development projects as his own achievements. 

‘HDK’s budget neglected Mysuru’

Mysuru: Former Minister and BJP MLA S A Ramdas charged that CM H D Kumaraswamy has neglected Mysuru in his budget. “We had requested for a solid waste management plant and funds for conservation of heritage structures which fail to find a mention in the budget speech,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UPA cabinet S M Krishna Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp