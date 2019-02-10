Quit UPA cabinet because of Rahul Gandhi, reveals Former chief minister S M Krishna

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Former chief minister S M Krishna said the country needs Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership to put it on development track and to deliver a corruption-free and transparent governance.

Claiming that Modi can also take on Pakistan and ensure peace in borders, the former Congressman who switched sides only recently, said strong leadership qualities and political will have been Modi’s strengths.

Addressing the BJP workers in Mandya on Saturday, Krishna said it’s high time that partymen discussed and took Modi’s programmes to people.​

Hitting out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Krishna charged that the former acted like extra-constitutional power during Congress rule between 2004 and 2014. Recalling his service as External Affairs Minister, he said Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had no control over allies which resulted in 2G, Commonwealth Games and coal scams.

He said Rahul was more powerful than Manmohan and this led to rise in corruption. “I decided to quit as Rahul Gandhi decided that the party does not need people above 80 years in cabinet. Many of the decisions taken in the party and orders in the government were taken without the knowledge of the Prime Minister,” he charged. Comparing Modi to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he said the PM’s leadership is the need of the hour to keep the country united.

Deve Gowda slams Modi

Hassan: Taking exception to the statement of PM Narendra Modi in Parliament session, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda said the title ‘son of the soil’ is given by the people and not by the government. Speaking to reporters in Holenarasipur on Saturday, Gowda said PM should stop claiming all the development projects as his own achievements.

‘HDK’s budget neglected Mysuru’

Mysuru: Former Minister and BJP MLA S A Ramdas charged that CM H D Kumaraswamy has neglected Mysuru in his budget. “We had requested for a solid waste management plant and funds for conservation of heritage structures which fail to find a mention in the budget speech,” he said.