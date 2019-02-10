Assembly Speaker to talk about clip tomorrow

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KGF: “In the interest of the people and the state I will deliver my speech in the Assembly over the alleged audio clippings,” said state Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar. While addressing the press at the Noorie School and College of Nursing in KGF on Saturday, Kumar said that his name had been dragged in the tapes. “There are two video clippings. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy sent an audio clip along with the letter to me. I have heard the audio and will speak about it on Monday.

I will not be talking about the second audio clip,” he said, adding that he will be speaking only about this issue on Monday. Replying to a question, he said that he will act as a judicious Speaker in the Assembly, and is ready to allow legislators and ministers to debate on several issues in accordance with the provisions and framework of the Constitution.

He also said that so far none of the parties had given any letter regarding any of the legislators of their respective parties. “If they submit a letter, I will act according to the 10th Schedule of the Parliament and defection law,” he claimed.