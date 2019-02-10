Stung, BJP hits back at Kumaraswamy with a video clip

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stung by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s audio clip bombshell on Friday, the BJP launched a counter-offensive on Saturday. BJP state general secretary Aravind Limbavali alleged that “Kumaraswamy demanded Rs 25 crore from an MLC seat-aspirant and they were in possession of the video clip.’’ He said the details will be provided in the legislature on Monday when the House meets and a copy of the video clip will be given to Speaker Ramesh Kumar. “We will urge the Speaker to seek a response from Kumaraswamy,” he said.

N Ravi Kumar, party general secretary, too made a similar allegation stating that in 2014, Kumaraswamy sought Rs 25 crore from Viju Gowda, an MLC aspirant. The allegations come a day after Kumaraswamy released an audio tape allegedly containing the voice of state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa trying to strike a deal to poach a JD(S) legislator.

Dr Ashwathnarayan, BJP MLA, called the audio clip a fake. “Kumaraswamy did not have the confidence that he would present the budget,’’ he said. He alleged that the CM had done this to cover up the lapses and failures of the government.

He alleged that this government had been coming up with such tapes since it took over, like the one with purported conversation between Yeddyurappa and late Ananth Kumar. “Now, Kumaraswamy himself has released this audio tape. It is a planned operation against Yeddyurappa.

By releasing such a clip he has sent a wrong message to the people,” he said.Dismissing allegations of poaching, party leader Ayanur Manjunath said, “The legislators in Mumbai are those who have not received their just share of the development pie. We have every right to form the government, we have 104 legislators.’’