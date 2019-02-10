Home States Karnataka

Voice is mine but audio tape is doctored, admits Yeddyurappa; blames Kumaraswamy for 'third class politics'

State BJP president BS Yeddyurappa said that he was sleeping at Devadurga circuit house when the son of JDS' Gurmitkal MLA came to meet him and out of courtesy he had spoken to the him.

Published: 10th February 2019 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

HDK_and_BSY

(L-R) JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy and BJP's BS Yeddyurappa (Photos | PTI)

By Express News Service

HUBBALI: State BJP president BS Yeddyurappa has termed the audio clips expose by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on ‘Operation Lotus’ as “third class politics” and said that it was a conspiracy of the chief minister himself who is indulging in blackmailing tactics. While Yeddyurappa has admitted that the voice recorded on the exposed audio clips belongs to him but that the clips had been doctored.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Yeddyurappa said, he was quite unaware about the visit of Sharanagouda, son of JD(S) MLA from Gurmitkal Naganagouda Kandkur. Narrating his side of the incident, he said that while he was sleeping at Devadurga circuit house, that person came to meet him. Out of courtesy, he spoke to Sharanagauda. "But what Kumaraswamy was referring to as an attempt to lure his father away from the JDS was not what he had spoken with the MLA’s son", Yeddyurappa said.

READ: Will take political retirement if audio clip is proven fabricated, says HD Kumaraswamy

“Having a background in the film industry, Kumaraswamy seems to have edited the audio and aired it to tarnish his image. But, in reality, Sharanagouda himself aired his grievances before me. Since I was in a sleepy mood, I asked him to meet the next day”, the BJP leader said and expressed anguish over the dragging of the name of Speaker Ramesh Kumar, who is an honest person, into the controversy.

Yeddyurappa said that he also has evidence to show Kumaraswamy demanding Rs 25 crore for the MLC seat. They would be produced in the House on Monday and he would request the speaker to take action, Yeddyurappa said. He also demanded a thorough investigation on the audio expose to unearth the truth.

READ: Will take political sanyas if tapes can be proved: B S Yeddyurappa

Recording of a phone conversation of others was against the rule, the party would explore means to take legal action, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy BS Yeddyurappa Operation Lotus Sharanagauda MLA Naganagouda Kandkur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp