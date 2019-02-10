Voice is mine but audio tape is doctored, admits Yeddyurappa; blames Kumaraswamy for 'third class politics'

By Express News Service

HUBBALI: State BJP president BS Yeddyurappa has termed the audio clips expose by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on ‘Operation Lotus’ as “third class politics” and said that it was a conspiracy of the chief minister himself who is indulging in blackmailing tactics. While Yeddyurappa has admitted that the voice recorded on the exposed audio clips belongs to him but that the clips had been doctored.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Yeddyurappa said, he was quite unaware about the visit of Sharanagouda, son of JD(S) MLA from Gurmitkal Naganagouda Kandkur. Narrating his side of the incident, he said that while he was sleeping at Devadurga circuit house, that person came to meet him. Out of courtesy, he spoke to Sharanagauda. "But what Kumaraswamy was referring to as an attempt to lure his father away from the JDS was not what he had spoken with the MLA’s son", Yeddyurappa said.

“Having a background in the film industry, Kumaraswamy seems to have edited the audio and aired it to tarnish his image. But, in reality, Sharanagouda himself aired his grievances before me. Since I was in a sleepy mood, I asked him to meet the next day”, the BJP leader said and expressed anguish over the dragging of the name of Speaker Ramesh Kumar, who is an honest person, into the controversy.

Yeddyurappa said that he also has evidence to show Kumaraswamy demanding Rs 25 crore for the MLC seat. They would be produced in the House on Monday and he would request the speaker to take action, Yeddyurappa said. He also demanded a thorough investigation on the audio expose to unearth the truth.

Recording of a phone conversation of others was against the rule, the party would explore means to take legal action, he added.