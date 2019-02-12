Cannot check for potholes every day: Karnataka transport minister  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Seen a pothole? Then ride carefully.” This piece of advice came from none other than Transport Minister D C Thammanna — ironically at the valedictory function of the 30th National Road Safety Week on Monday. He said, “Bengaluru has thousands of kilometres of road. It is impossible to check for potholes every day and fix them.”

Speaking about the importance of road safety, he said, “If it rains, the number of potholes will go up. So the riders must look at the condition of the road and ride carefully. They should also maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.”

He said the number of accidents were in sync with the development of roads. “In the last couple of years, governments have developed good roads. But good roads meant for safe and comfortable travel are being used for overspeeding. Thus, public should also join hands with agencies in bringing down the accident rate by following traffic rules and speed limits. They should care for their lives and for that of others, then only we can avert accidents.”

Expressing concern over the growing vehicle population, he said, “We are in talks to buy eco-friendly buses for BMTC. Traffic has not only made the roads congested but people are finding it difficult to live here due to health problems caused by pollution.”