Kuvempu varsity at 45 in global ranking

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The quality academic research output, Societal Impact and Innovations were three major parameters that pushed Kuvempu University to rank 45th in the International ranking list announced by Scimago Society for the year 2018.

Expressing happiness over the achievement of the university, vice-chancellor Prof Jogan Shankar told TNIE, “The quality of research works taken up by our faculty and research scholars, publishing of it and implementation of various projects gave us to achieve this feat. Research performance taken up by our academicians, researchers and research scholars were considered on top priority for ranking the institution,” he said.

Scimago Institutions Rankings is a science evaluation resource to assess worldwide universities and research focused institutions. Academic research-related institutions are ranked by a composite indicator that combines three sets of indicators based on research performance, innovation outputs and societal impact.

As per the 2018 Scimago global and Indian ranking, Kuvempu University is 45th place in the Indian ranking and 220th at the Asia level. It is placed 620th globally.