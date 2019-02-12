Home States Karnataka

Kuvempu varsity at 45 in global ranking

Scimago Institutions Rankings is a science evaluation resource to assess worldwide universities and research focused institutions.

Published: 12th February 2019 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Kuvempu University. (Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA:  The quality academic research output, Societal Impact and Innovations were three major parameters that pushed Kuvempu University to rank 45th in the International ranking list announced by Scimago Society for the year 2018.

Expressing happiness over the achievement of the university, vice-chancellor Prof Jogan Shankar told TNIE, “The quality of research works taken up by our faculty and research scholars, publishing of it and implementation of various projects gave us to achieve this feat. Research performance taken up by our academicians, researchers and research scholars were considered on top priority for ranking the institution,” he said.

Scimago Institutions Rankings is a science evaluation resource to assess worldwide universities and research focused institutions. Academic research-related institutions are ranked by a composite indicator that combines three sets of indicators based on research performance, innovation outputs and societal impact.

As per the 2018 Scimago global and Indian ranking, Kuvempu University is 45th place in the Indian ranking and 220th at the Asia level. It is placed 620th globally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kuvempu university

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp