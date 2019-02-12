Police to file charges for Hampi vandalism

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI/BALLAR I: The Ballari police, who are investigating into a vandalism case reported in Hampi, are expected to file a detailed chargesheet soon. The police said based on the confession statement by the accused and accounts of locals, the chargesheet is expected to be submitted to the court in a week.

Last month, the Archaeological Survey of Indian (ASI) had lodged a formal complaint with the Hampi police after a video of tourists vandalising a pillar of Vishnu Temple in Hampi went viral on social media. The video was first shared by Ayush Sahu, a rapper by profession, who is now one among the arrested.

of Vishnu Temple in Hampi was

vandalised by miscreants | Express

A week after the video went viral, the police managed to arrest three persons, apart from Sahu. Along with him, other arrested Rajbabu, R A Raja and Rajesh Chowdhury have been remanded in judicial custody.

The police, who are tight-lipped about the ongoing investigation, however, revealed that the chargesheet is expected to be filed soon. An investigating officer said the arrested have confessed to committing the crime and they have pleaded guilty, claiming that they did it ‘unintentionally’.

“However, as damage has been caused to a pillar, a case has been booked. The court will decide the quantum of punishment and fines to be collected from the accused. The accused have confessed to carrying out the act recently, and not a year ago as claimed by the local authorities,” the officer said.

Two days after the video went viral, the ASI had sent notices to its staff over negligence. Several historians had demanded action against the ASI officials and suggested that the agency must start documenting monuments to check if there are damages.The incident of vandalism came to light after its video went viral on social media.