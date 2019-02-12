Sperm banks struggle to meet demand for high IQ, fair complexion donors 

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The growing demand for sperm from ‘intelligent’ donors is leaving cryobank officials baffled, as they struggle to fulfil the demands of recipient couples, who insist that their offspring carry the finest gene pool available. Among the qualities sought after by these couples are fair complexion, good looks and intelligence.

Sperm banks are thus not keen to accept samples unless the donor has a post-graduate degree. Donors with a medical or engineering degree are in high demand, and many sperm banks make money by promising recipients of donors with IIM and IIT qualifications.

“If we are given an option, we would definitely look for a healthy sperm with high IQ. I don’t mind paying more money for this,” said a couple. Bengaluru’s S-Daac, which is the only registered cryobank in the state, requires around 6,000 semen vials every month, but sperm donation is nowhere near the requirement. “About 10 donors walk into our centre in a month, and not all of them return for subsequent tests. Half of those who do come back test positive for genetic disorders or have unhealthy lifestyle,” said COO Ambar A Rao.

Sperm donation, Rao says, is not easy. “The freezability of the semen is checked. The donor needs to undergo tests for HIV and other kinds of infection. It is difficult to get a perfect donor and 70% of those who approach us for semen donation are rejected after the testing,” he says. Nearly 50,000 vials are destroyed every now and then, he adds.

“We give the potential donors an IQ test, and take proof of their graduation certificate. They are then subjected to other genetic tests,” explained Dr Pallavi, lab director, S-Daac.Though rules do not allow sperm banks to reveal the donor’s background to the recipient couple, many of them sell the semen of highly-qualified donors at higher prices.“Samples from donors with a medical or engineering degree go for a higher price,” said a doctor from a IVF centre

Series of tests a major deterrent for donors

IVF specialists say couples are willing to pay more for samples that have been thoroughly tested, and for specifics such as an IIT education or height of six feet or more.Though cryobanks try to spread awareness about sperm donation across postgraduate colleges, many donors do not come forward due to the attached taboo, added Pallavi. Some colleges also shy away from discussing the topic among students, said Ambar, adding that he received lukewarm response when he tried to contact a few post graduate colleges.

A major deterrent even for those willing to donate is the fact that they have to undergo a series of tests. Though movies like Vicky Donor promoted the subject, many thought they would be able to afford a luxurious lifestyle with the amount. “As per cryobank standardisation we pay ‘250-500 to donors,” said Ambar.

However, some other banks in the city claim to pay Rs2,000-3,000 to donors from science and commerce streams. However, the recipients end up spending far more than what the sperm bank pays the donor because the prices get pushed up due to the mandatory tests required. Under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines, sperm banks need to test samples for HIV, hepatitis B and C, hypertension, diabetes, sexually transmitted diseases, and identifiable and common genetic disorders such as thalassemia. The tests go on for six months as many diseases have a quarantine period and the samples need to be tested again after a gap of a few months.

Fertility clinics in the state have their own prices for the semen. While the cryobanks sell them for Rs10,000 to Rs 15,000, fertility clinics charge more from the couples. “We don’t want to get into legal or other complications, hence it’s always a better option to buy from registered sperm banks and store them,” said Dr Devika of Gunasheela IVF Centre.