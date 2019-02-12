Yeddyurappa tape puts tahsildar and successor in a fix
Advocate Paduvarahalli Ramakrishna, armed with the audio tape containing the purported talks between the two officials, lodged a complaint with the principal secretary.
Published: 12th February 2019 04:24 AM | Last Updated: 12th February 2019 04:24 AM | A+A A-
MYSURU: While the state legislature is rattled over an audio tape where Opposition leader in the assembly B S Yeddyurappa had allegedly made a bid to poach a legislator from the Janata Dal (Secular) party, a telephonic conversation between incumbent tahsildar of Mysuru taluk T Ramesh Babu and his successor has hogged limelight.
Advocate Paduvarahalli Ramakrishna, armed with the audio tape containing the purported talks between the two officials, lodged a complaint with the principal secretary through the deputy commissioner’s office on Monday.
According to a copy of the complaint printed on the letter head of Mysuru Nayakara Pade of which Ramakrishna is the president, a copy of which is also available with TNIE, Ramakrishna alleged,‘‘The talk between the two officials smacks of the very office turning into a centre of venality with corruption pervading the same. They have also spoken about certain castes.”