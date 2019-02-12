Home States Karnataka

Yeddyurappa tape puts tahsildar and successor in a fix

Advocate Paduvarahalli Ramakrishna, armed with the audio tape containing the purported talks between the two officials, lodged a complaint with the principal secretary.

Published: 12th February 2019 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  While the state legislature is rattled over an audio tape where Opposition leader in the assembly B S Yeddyurappa had allegedly made a bid to poach a legislator from the Janata Dal (Secular) party, a telephonic conversation between incumbent tahsildar of Mysuru taluk T Ramesh Babu and his successor has hogged limelight. 

Advocate Paduvarahalli Ramakrishna, armed with the audio tape containing the purported talks between the two officials, lodged a complaint with the principal secretary through the deputy commissioner’s office on Monday.

According to a copy of the complaint printed on the letter head of Mysuru Nayakara Pade of which Ramakrishna is the president, a copy of which is also available with TNIE, Ramakrishna alleged,‘‘The talk between the two officials smacks of the very office turning into a centre of venality with corruption pervading the same. They have also spoken about certain castes.”

