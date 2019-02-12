Home States Karnataka

Three on bike die in collision with BMTC bus  

A man riding a bike and two of his friends on pillion were killed when they crashed head-on into a BMTC bus at Kaggalipura near Kanakpura Road on Monday. 

Published: 12th February 2019 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

which were gutted in a head on collison in Kaggalipura on Monday. Fire service men doused the fire | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A man riding a bike and two of his friends on pillion were killed when they crashed head-on into a BMTC bus at Kaggalipura near Kanakpura Road on Monday. Both the bike and the bus  caught fire and 15 passengers in the bus were evacuated.The victims are Pradeep (28) of Uttarahalli, Harish (25) of Konanakunte and Avinash aka Basavaiah of Anjanapura.

A view of the charred bike (left) and the bus

A police officer from Kaggalipura station said the accident occurred around 3.40 pm. Pradeep, who was riding the bike, was heading towards Kumbalagodu, along with his friends.

According to the bus driver, the three weren’t wearing helmets.  Police suspect the trio were habitual offenders as they found lethal weapons and liquor bottles in their bag. The bike had also been stolen, said the police.  

Bus driver evacuates 15 passengers 

Pradeep, who was riding the bike, was heading towards Kumbalagodu and two of his friends were riding pillion. They were passing Devagere-Kongsandra Cross when they tried to overtake a container truck and rammed into the bus, which was travelling in the opposite direction and was going to Kanakapura from KR Market. The fuel tank of the bike caught fire owing to the force of the impact and Pradeep sustained head injuries from the impact with the bus engine. 

The driver of the bus evacuated 15 passengers, including four women, before the fire spread. Residents alerted the Fire and Emergency Services Personnel and two fire tenders were pressed into service. 
Tension prevailed at the spot for a while following the accident. Police, who rushed to the spot, shifted the bodies to RR Nagar Hospital for postmortem. A case of reckless driving was registered against the biker and investigations cleared the bus driver of any fault. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, bus driver Mohan Nayak said, “I was shocked to see when the over-speeding  bike appeared in front suddenly and hit the bus. I jumped immediately from the bus and alerted the passengers. Conductor Chennegowda helped the women to get down and we both left the accident site as locals advised us that a mob could target us assuming we were responsible. Later, we came to know that bus was also gutted. I came to the station and narrated what had happened. None of them were wearing helmets.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BMTC bus Karnataka accident Bike collision

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp