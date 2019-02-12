Three on bike die in collision with BMTC bus  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man riding a bike and two of his friends on pillion were killed when they crashed head-on into a BMTC bus at Kaggalipura near Kanakpura Road on Monday. Both the bike and the bus caught fire and 15 passengers in the bus were evacuated.The victims are Pradeep (28) of Uttarahalli, Harish (25) of Konanakunte and Avinash aka Basavaiah of Anjanapura.

A view of the charred bike (left) and the bus

A police officer from Kaggalipura station said the accident occurred around 3.40 pm. Pradeep, who was riding the bike, was heading towards Kumbalagodu, along with his friends.

According to the bus driver, the three weren’t wearing helmets. Police suspect the trio were habitual offenders as they found lethal weapons and liquor bottles in their bag. The bike had also been stolen, said the police.

Bus driver evacuates 15 passengers

Pradeep, who was riding the bike, was heading towards Kumbalagodu and two of his friends were riding pillion. They were passing Devagere-Kongsandra Cross when they tried to overtake a container truck and rammed into the bus, which was travelling in the opposite direction and was going to Kanakapura from KR Market. The fuel tank of the bike caught fire owing to the force of the impact and Pradeep sustained head injuries from the impact with the bus engine.

The driver of the bus evacuated 15 passengers, including four women, before the fire spread. Residents alerted the Fire and Emergency Services Personnel and two fire tenders were pressed into service.

Tension prevailed at the spot for a while following the accident. Police, who rushed to the spot, shifted the bodies to RR Nagar Hospital for postmortem. A case of reckless driving was registered against the biker and investigations cleared the bus driver of any fault.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, bus driver Mohan Nayak said, “I was shocked to see when the over-speeding bike appeared in front suddenly and hit the bus. I jumped immediately from the bus and alerted the passengers. Conductor Chennegowda helped the women to get down and we both left the accident site as locals advised us that a mob could target us assuming we were responsible. Later, we came to know that bus was also gutted. I came to the station and narrated what had happened. None of them were wearing helmets.”