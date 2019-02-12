Tourists stone crocs basking on Kali banks

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

KARWAR: Pictures of a man hurling stones at crocodiles in Kali river, which are going viral on social media, are evoking reactions of anger and shock from people. Forest officials are now planning to take action against the accused. It’s said that the man was hitting the crocodiles to make them move from the river banks, where they were basking in the sun, and return to the waters. The incident was reported last week at Dandeli, where two private farm owners allow visitors to view the reptiles from their fields.

A crocodile basks on the banks

Forest officials in Dandeli said the incident has come to their notice and a warning has been given to the owner. “If such acts are reported in future, we shall take legal action,” an officer said.

The site is located near Dandelappa temple. Locals say that a family that had come to see crocodiles started throwing stones at them to make them retreat towards the river. Some local photographers clicked pictures, which are now doing the rounds on social media.

Kali river is home to a large number of crocodiles, many of which are found near the temple at Dandeli, which is a tourist spot. As the sight can be enjoyed from viewpoints located on two nearby farms, the owners charge visitors to allow them to see the crocodiles.

“A number of crocodiles can be seen lying on the river bank. Some tourists, however, disturb them to see them move. This behaviour has been disturbing crocodile habitat in Dandeli,” a wildlife activist said. “Tourists should either be banned from entering the viewpoints on private lands or the height of the fencing should be increased. Anyone seen misbehaving with wildlife should be punished,” the wildlife activist added.

This is the same site where a senior forest officer was killed by a group of tourists in May 2012, when he stopped them from feeding meat to the crocodiles. After the incident, the forest department had banned the entry of tourists at the private land and also discouraged them from throwing meat pieces to reptiles. But the farm owners went to court and got a stay order against the direction.