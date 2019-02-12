Virus diagnostic lab in Shivamogga to be upgraded

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Shivamogga will soon cater to the needs of Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to test virus for many diseases, including Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), as the Virus Diagnostic Laboratory (VDL) here will soon be upgraded to state-level Biosafety Level-3 (BSL-3) research laboratory.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Rajesh Suragihalli told TNIE that a proposal was sent to the state government to upgrade the laboratory and the same has been approved. “Blood samples of monkeys and humans will also be tested in Shivamogga itself.”