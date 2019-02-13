Home States Karnataka

4 Crore donors, 3 crore houses and a world record: BJP’s to-do list by Feb 28

All charged up for the upcoming LS polls, the BJP has set itself a February 28 deadline to achieve three goals. 

Published: 13th February 2019 04:36 AM

BJP chief Amit Shah​

BJP chief Amit Shah​ (File | PTI)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  All charged up for the upcoming LS polls, the BJP has set itself a February 28 deadline to achieve three goals. The saffron party intends to log three-four crore donations on the NaMo App, get leaders and workers to hoist the party’s flag in at least three crore houses, and also create a world record for the largest address via video conferencing. 

Amit Shah tweeted a picture of him
hoisting a flag as part of the ‘Mera
Parivar, BJP Parivar’ campaign

World record for video conferencing
The BJ,P under the leadership of Amit Shah, is looking to organise the largest ever video conferencing address of the Prime Minister. Scheduled to take place on February 28 between 12.20 pm and 2 pm, PM Modi will address 35 lakh workers, including booth-level volunteers, in 18,000 places across the country. “We hope to create a record of one man addressing 35 lakh people at the same time,” a source said. 

4 crore donations on NaMo app
Initiating a drive to fund their politics with ‘clean money’, the BJP has asked supporters, workers and volunteers alike to donate to the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. National President Amit Shah and PM Modi set the ball rolling by making donations of `1,000 through the NaMo app. Party sources suggest that at least 19 lakh donation entries were made in one single day. 

BJP flags 
on three crore houses
By February 28, the BJP hopes to see its flag hoisted at at least three crore houses across the country. The campaign was kickstarted by Amit Shah on Tuesday.

