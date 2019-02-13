BJP protests in Karnataka Assembly against SIT probe in Yeddyurappa's audio clip row

By ANI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Assembly witnessed uproar on Wednesday as the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) protested in the Well against the formation of SIT to investigate audio tape.

Former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said: “We demand a house committee to probe the matter. We will not get any justice through SIT investigation as it will be under the Chief Minister. I am going to discuss in detail with the speaker.”

The controversial audio clip released by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy allegedly contains a conversation between BJP's state president Yeddyurappa and JD(S) MLA Nagangouda Kandkur’s son Sharanagouda. Kumaraswamy alleged that Yeddyurappa was purportedly trying to lure a JD(S) MLA.

Following the party line, BJP MLA Sri Ramulu said: “We have demanded a judicial enquiry into the matter instead of SIT that will be under Chief Minister. We are ready for the investigation."

“Yeddyurappa spoke with the son of MLA. He, however, did not talk about money. This all is created by CM,” Ramulu alleged.

After the Karnataka Assembly Speaker’s direction, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the audio clip incident. He ordered that the probe in the matter should be finished within 15 days.