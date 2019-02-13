Home States Karnataka

BJP protests in Karnataka Assembly against SIT probe in Yeddyurappa's audio clip row

BJP MLA Sri Ramulu said: 'We have demanded a judicial enquiry into the matter instead of SIT that will be under Chief Minister. We are ready for the investigation.'

Published: 13th February 2019 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa (File | PTI)

By ANI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Assembly witnessed uproar on Wednesday as the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) protested in the Well against the formation of SIT to investigate audio tape.

Former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said: “We demand a house committee to probe the matter. We will not get any justice through SIT investigation as it will be under the Chief Minister. I am going to discuss in detail with the speaker.”

The controversial audio clip released by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy allegedly contains a conversation between BJP's state president Yeddyurappa and JD(S) MLA Nagangouda Kandkur’s son Sharanagouda. Kumaraswamy alleged that Yeddyurappa was purportedly trying to lure a JD(S) MLA.

ALSO READ: Yeddyurappa makes ‘offence’ his ‘defence’, CM Kumaraswamy responds

Following the party line, BJP MLA Sri Ramulu said: “We have demanded a judicial enquiry into the matter instead of SIT that will be under Chief Minister. We are ready for the investigation."

“Yeddyurappa spoke with the son of MLA. He, however, did not talk about money. This all is created by CM,” Ramulu alleged.

After the Karnataka Assembly Speaker’s direction, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the audio clip incident. He ordered that the probe in the matter should be finished within 15 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Karnataka Assembly SIT Probe Yeddyurappa audio clip Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp