Home States Karnataka

BJP seeks probe into water ‘scam’  

Opposition party leader Kota Srinivas Poojari said that more than 50 per cent of drinking water plants are not working.

Published: 13th February 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  BJP members in the Legislative Council created a ruckus on Tuesday demanding a House Committee probe into the alleged scam in installation and maintenance of drinking water purification plants across the state. If the plants are not repaired before summer, it might disrupt drinking water supply.

BJP MLC Raghunath Malkapure pointed out that funds released for these units have been misused by Rural and Panchayath Department officials. He alleged that state government has entrusted the installation of water plants to the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL), violating the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, and that the KRIDL has either not done the work or done a shoddy job.

Opposition party leader Kota Srinivas Poojari said that more than 50 per cent of drinking water plants are not working. While at one place a unit costs `6 lakh, at other places it can cost `10 lakh, `15 lakh or `17 lakh. How can units of the same capacity vary so much in price, he asked.

“When we staged protests, cost of plants came down to `10 lakh from `17 lakh. Why is the government keeping mum?’’ he questioned. Replying to the House, RDPR Minister Krishna Byregowda said they have approved installation of 18,552 drinking plants, of which, 16,166 have been installed. Around 2,000 plants are in various stages of completion. 

State will get 22 TMC of water from TungaBhadra Balancing reservoir: D K SHIVAKUMAR
The proposed Tungabhadra Balancing Reservoir at Navile village in Gangavathy taluk will get the state 22 TMC of water, while Andhra will get 11 TMC, said Water Resource Minister D K Shivakumar.  Replying to Congress’ MLC Bose Raju, who asked about the status of the reservoir, Shivakumar said this is a prestigious project being taken up by the state. The existing Tunga Bhadra reservoir, over a period of time, has accumulated silt, and can otherwise can hold 33 TMC of water. Experts from around the globe have found that de-silting is not feasible. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP House Committee probe TungaBhadra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp