Home States Karnataka

Employee crunch hits Railway Police hard

The state cannot go ahead with any recruitment without the consent of Railways as the cost of managing the GRP are borne equally both by the state and Railways, said a top source.

Published: 13th February 2019 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

railway police

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Government Railway Police (GRP), whose primary role is to take care of passenger safety inside trains, is under enormous strain due to an acute shortage of staff. It has been 40 years since new staff strength has been sanctioned for this police force.  

Despite repeated steps being taken by the department over the past five years for an additional staff strength of 846 posts, nothing has happened so far. Even Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had on July 18 last year written to the then Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, urging for creation of these posts.

The GRP was created in 1861 as a separate police force to take care of Railways in each state. Since 1979, no new posts have been created for Karnataka.

The state cannot go ahead with any recruitment without the consent of Railways as the cost of managing the GRP are borne equally both by the state and Railways, said a top source. “Out of the requirement of 919 new posts that the GRP has been requesting for very long, just 63 posts were approved for the appointment last year. They have been okayed for the segment of Secunderabad that falls under SWR Zone,” he said.  

GRP Superintendent Bhimashankar Guled said the shortage definitely impacts the performance of his staff. “The number of train passengers in the Bengaluru Railway Division has increased manifold. Lack of adequate staff definitely affects our efficiency,” he added.

Another source said that the Railway Board was not taking any efforts to create these vacancies. “The entire cost of funding the GRP in SWR comes to just Rs 45 crore per year, and Railways needs to pay just half the sum, which is just Rs 22.5 crore. This is definitely not a big sum for Indian Railways,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Government Railway Police Railway police police recruitment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp