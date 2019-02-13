Home States Karnataka

Known for cotton, Dharwad village to make way for IIT

Located about 11 km from Dharwad city centre, many are unaware of Chikkamaligawad village.

Construction work at new IIT-D campus going on in Dharwad

By Mallikarjun Hiremath 
Express News Service

DHARWAD: Located about 11 km from Dharwad city centre, many are unaware of Chikkamaligawad village. With a population of 4,600, residents of this village are mostly dependent on growing cotton, tur dal, and brick factories.

Now, the village is all set get fame for its new the Indian Institute of Technology, Dharwad, (IIT-D) campus that is being constructed there. Last week, PM Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the new campus, which will come up on 470.21 acres.

Though roads were laid recently, street lights and drinking water are still a problem for villagers. But now, with a large campus coming up there, villagers are excited about the future. They feel that good roads and commercial establishments will come up in their area. “When we found out that an engineering college will come up, we readily agreed to sell our land,” said a villager. 

Dharwad city centre Chikkamaligawad village IIT

