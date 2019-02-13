Now, more Karnataka MLAs join campaign against VTU split

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The #SaveVTU signature campaign launched by Belagavi South MLA Abhay Patil against the budget announcement proposing bifurcation of Belagavi-based Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has evoked massive response in Bengaluru too, as more than 50 MLAs have signed against the move on Tuesday.

Many MLAs from both north and south Karnataka have rallied behind Abhay Patil in keeping VTU intact in Belagavi. Besides proposing to split it, the CM had also announced creation of another new technical university in Hassan in his budget speech recently. Abhay Patil said, “Irrespective of their party affiliation, many legislators from north Karnataka signed the petition opposing the split of VTU today, even though they were busy attending the session. What is important is many MLAs from south Karnataka also signed in our favour.’’

MLC Basavaraj Horatti of JD(S) has also supported Abhay Patil’s signature campaign. The MLA hopes to get more legislators to sign the campaign to exert pressure on the CM. He said the MLAs of north Karnataka were supposed to meet the CM on Tuesday, but decided to meet him on Wednesday, with the signed petition.

Most MLAs from north Karnataka have called the CM’s move to divide VTU illogical, while urging him to take measures to strengthen the university instead. They said, splitting of VTU will not only have an adverse effect on technical education in the state, but will also lead to the closure of the university.

Meanwhile, MLAs of north Karnataka headed by Home Minister M B Patil, Basavaraj Horatti, Abhay Patil and Murugesh Nirani, held a meeting to discuss their upcoming meeting with the CM on the issue.