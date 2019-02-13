Home States Karnataka

‘Regulatory panel to curb discrimination of Indian tourists’

Amid rising complaints of discrimination by Indian tourists, Kerala tourism officials have said that they are taking all necessary steps to address the issue.

Officials said they’ve taken steps to ensure Indian tourists are not discriminated against

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid rising complaints of discrimination by Indian tourists, Kerala tourism officials have said that they are taking all necessary steps to address the issue. With the launch of Tourism Regulatory Authority of Kerala (TRAK) in March, such issues can be controlled, they say. On Tuesday, the department officials held a partnership meeting with 50 stakeholders in Bengaluru and invited 200 tourism operators from the city.

The social media is replete with instances where Indian tourists did not receive the same kind of treatment or hospitality in Kerala as foreigners do. According to them, the Kerala hospitality industry favours foreigners. Some of the best Ayurvedic centres are not even open to Indians, domestic tourists complain.

“We are making all efforts to tackle such issues and action is taken on every complaint. Due to rise in tourism activities, many hotels and resorts have sprung across the state taking advantage of weak licensing system. With the launch of TRAK, discriminatory behaviour can be checked,” said Anil V S, Deputy Director (Marketing), Department of Tourism, Kerala. “We have also been holding awareness sessions in several cities of Kerala,” he added.

