Yeddyurappa makes ‘offence’ his ‘defence’, CM Kumaraswamy responds

Going on the offensive, Yeddyurappa attacked the Chief Minister, accusing him of conspiracy and producing fake documents

Published: 13th February 2019 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

BS Yeddyurappa speaks during the Assembly session at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday I Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Leader of opposition B S Yeddyurappa, who had been quiet since Monday about debates around the controversial audio tapes, finally spoke out on Tuesday evening. Going on the offensive, Yeddyurappa attacked the Chief Minister, accusing him of conspiracy and producing fake documents. He even deemed CM H D Kumaraswamy “accused number 1” in the matter. Reacting, the CM claimed that him being an accused was more reason for a SIT to be formed. 

“I’m making direct allegations against the CM. According to the clip he released, he is involved in the following offences: creating fake evidence, publicising a false document, being aware that a document is false and yet passing it off as factual.

These are all crimes under the IPC,” Yeddyurappa said. Opposing a SIT, Yeddyurappa said a body constituted under the CM is not trustworthy. Yeddyurappa expressed disappointment with Speaker Ramesh Kumar for not calling a meeting of both party leaders and discussing the matter before bringing it to the House.  

Kumaraswamy, who reacted to Yeddyurappa’s charges, mocked that even to prove that he himself was an accused, an investigation was required. “You are unable to digest even the 3-4 minute clipping. What will become of you if the entire tape is released?” 

Acknowledging that he did speak to BJP MLA Subhash Guttedar, the CM said he only expressed regret that Guttedar, who could have been a minister had he stayed back in the Congress, was now a mere MLA since he chose BJP. “I did not offer him money,” he said.

B S Yeddyurappa Yeddyurappa tapes Karnataka Assembly Kumaraswamy

