10 die in road accidents on state highways

The deceased, who live in Bhatkal, were heading to Manki village on a two-wheeler to meet their parents on Wednesday afternoon.

Published: 14th February 2019 05:16 AM

By Express News Service

KARWAR/DAVANGERE: In a head-on collision between a two-wheeler and a tempo, two siblings were killed on the spot and two kids sustained severe injuries on NH-66 at Bailoor, near Murdeshwar, on Wednesday. The victims are Mohammed Kaif Mukhtasar (19) and his sister Afreen (30) of Manki. Afreen’s two kids, who sustained severe injures, were taken to Manipal Hospital.

In Karwar district, four people were killed when their car collided with a truck on NH-66 (Mangaluru-Mumbai highway) near Harowada village, in Ankola taluk, on Wednesday night. The only survivor, a woman who was seriously injured, was taken to Karwar Institute of Medical Science hospital for treatment.

In Davangere district, four people died on the spot when a car rammed the compound wall of a bus stand, near Didaguru Haralahalli of Honnali taluk.  Ramesh, Usha and Chandru were waiting for a bus when car driver Hiremath rammed his vehicle into the bus stand. Hiremath, who also died in the accident, was coming from Shivamogga.Police suspect that Hiremath might have lost control due to a tyre burst. 

