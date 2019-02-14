Home States Karnataka

Attendant’s daughter shines at convocation

It was a proud moment for 56 students who brought laurels to their colleges and parents as they won gold medals during the 10th Convocation of the Akkamahadevi Women’s University.

Published: 14th February 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: It was a proud moment for 56 students who brought laurels to their colleges and parents as they won gold medals during the 10th Convocation of the Akkamahadevi Women’s University.

Geetha Jamdar (24), daughter of Shankar Jamdar of Ramdurga who works as an attendant in the Department of English, the varsity, has won three medals and emerged as Master of Economics topper in the varsity.

She dedicated the medals to her parents. Speaking to TNIE, Geetha said, “I have grown up admiring my uncle who is a former IAS officer Shivananda M Jamdar. Even I want to become an IAS officer if not at least Karnataka Administrative Service officer. I dedicate this medal to my parents as they always encouraged me amid financial difficulties. I also thank my parents, relatives and friends and it is one of the proud moments in my life.”

Similarly, Sudharani M, a resident of Sangli district in Maharashtra, has bagged five medals, the highest in this year’s convocation, in Kannada. Being a Maharashtrian, she developed interest in Kannada and stood first in Kannada since intermediate in all exams. Even the Kannada Development Authority awarded her cash prize when she got first rank in Kannada in the second PU exam.  Sudharani told TNIE, “I always had a fascination towards Kannada. I want to become a Kannada professor and want to conduct more research. I want to work for the development of Kannada in my future.”Kavya Bindu M of Ballari secured three gold medals in BSc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akkamahadevi Women’s University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp