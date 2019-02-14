Attendant’s daughter shines at convocation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: It was a proud moment for 56 students who brought laurels to their colleges and parents as they won gold medals during the 10th Convocation of the Akkamahadevi Women’s University.

Geetha Jamdar (24), daughter of Shankar Jamdar of Ramdurga who works as an attendant in the Department of English, the varsity, has won three medals and emerged as Master of Economics topper in the varsity.

She dedicated the medals to her parents. Speaking to TNIE, Geetha said, “I have grown up admiring my uncle who is a former IAS officer Shivananda M Jamdar. Even I want to become an IAS officer if not at least Karnataka Administrative Service officer. I dedicate this medal to my parents as they always encouraged me amid financial difficulties. I also thank my parents, relatives and friends and it is one of the proud moments in my life.”

Similarly, Sudharani M, a resident of Sangli district in Maharashtra, has bagged five medals, the highest in this year’s convocation, in Kannada. Being a Maharashtrian, she developed interest in Kannada and stood first in Kannada since intermediate in all exams. Even the Kannada Development Authority awarded her cash prize when she got first rank in Kannada in the second PU exam. Sudharani told TNIE, “I always had a fascination towards Kannada. I want to become a Kannada professor and want to conduct more research. I want to work for the development of Kannada in my future.”Kavya Bindu M of Ballari secured three gold medals in BSc.