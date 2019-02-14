Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: BJP MLA’s aide injured during JD(S) dharna

Ramesh said the JDS indulged in revenge politics by targeting the only BJP MLA from the district.

Published: 14th February 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

MLA Preetam Gowda’s aide Rahul Kini was injured after being hit with stones | Express

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Hassan MLA Preetam J Gowda’s reported remarks on JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and CM H D Kumaraswamy sparked protests by angry party workers here on Wednesday, even as the BJP legislator’s aide was hit with a stone during the incident.JD(S) workers staged a dharna in front of Preetam Gowda’s residence. A JD(S) worker threw a stone at Preetam supporters.

According to an eyewitness, the angry worker threw a slipper and later a stone at one Rahul Kini, who reportedly raising slogans against the JD(S). When the situation turned ugly, the police dispersed the protesters amid a heated exchange of words.

A BJP worker shifted the injured man to a hospital where he was recovering, sources said. District BJP president Yoga Ramesh and senior leader H M Suresh Kumar rushed to Preetam’s home and held a meeting with party workers.  

Ramesh said the JDS indulged in revenge politics by targeting the only BJP MLA from the district.
Preetam Gowda’s mother Nagagaratna told Express that her son has high regards for  Deve Gowda, but JD(S) leaders hatched a conspiracy to finish off the legislator politically.Additional police forces were deployed in front of the MLA’s house.  

BJP leaders contemplated calling a Hassan bandh on Thursday protesting the attack, but no leader has confirmed  it.  SP A N Prakash Gowda visited the MLA’s residence and the injured man.The CM spoke to the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police of Hassan, and took stock of the situation, according to sources. He also reportedly directed JD(S) workers not to continue their protest.

BSY in Hassan,  slams CM

Opposition leader B S Yeddyurappa in Hassan alleged that JD(S) workers attacked the aide of Preetam J Gowda due to the provocation by the CM. After visiting Preetam’s residence, he said the government has failed to give proper security to the MLA.

