BJP protests force Speaker to adjourn Assembly; amid stir, finance bill not tabled

Amid ruckus by the opposition BJP, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly was adjourned without the Finance Bill being tabled on Wednesday.

Published: 14th February 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLAs stage a protest in the well of the House during the Budget session, against the formation of SIT to investigate the controversial audio tapes, at Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday | vinod kumar t

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid ruckus by the opposition BJP, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly was adjourned without the Finance Bill being tabled on Wednesday. BJP, which protested against the government’s adamant stance over appointing a Special Investigation Team to probe the controversial audio tapes in the morning session, came back armed with allegations of ‘Goonda Raj’ against the coalition in the afternoon session. The attack on Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda’s residence, family members and workers in Hassan on Wednesday allegedly by JD(S) workers became BJP’s rallying point.

While eight bills were passed, the crucial finance bill, that was supposed to be put to vote, was not tabled. The eight bills were passed in the House amid protests by the BJP. The House was adjourned till afternoon.
Refusing to take their seats right from the start of the second session, BJP members protested against the government over the attack on its MLA’s house in Hassan. “This has happened with the complete support of the CM,” alleged Yeddyurappa. The Speaker adjourned the House till Thursday.

“Around 11 am,  150 to  200 workers of the JD(S) attacked my house, manhandled my parents and assaulted one of my party workers. The crowd kept screaming that they have the support of  Chief Minister Kumaraswamy,” said Preetham Gowda.

Kumaraswamy said that a few supporters of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda held a protest over statements made by Preetam.The debate over whether a SIT should be formed to probe the tapes entered day three with no decision again. Speaker Ramesh Kumar had called for a meeting with Kumaraswamy and Yeddyurappa on Wednesday morning, but the talks remained inconclusive.

MLA’s son files plaint against Yeddyurappa

Raichur: A complaint has been filed against state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa in Devadurga police station for allegedly inducing Sharanagouda K, son of Gurmitkal MLA Naganagouda K, to join the party. Sharanagouda lodged a complaint with the police on Wednesday. Earlier, he met Raichur SP Kishore Babu and informed him about the incident. Sharanagouda had met Yeddyurappa and other BJP leaders on Feb 7 after they called him to join the BJP.

Sharanagouda has levelled allegations against Devadurga MLA Shivanagouda Nayak, Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda and former journalist M Maramkal. Sharanagouda told TNIE, “I told the SP that I received a call from Nayak, asking me to join him at Devadurga. Nayak gave the phone to Yeddyurappa and he insisted I meet him.”

