BJP workers will protest in all districts of Karnataka: BS Yeddyurappa

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Terming the coalition government as 'Goonda government', Opposition leader BS Yeddyurappa alleged JD(S) workers attacked the aide of Hassan BJP MLA Preetam J Gowda and MLA's residence due to the provocation of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Preetam's residence at Vidhyanagar, he said the coalition government has completely failed to give proper security to the MLA.

"How can the CM protect the interest of the common man when he couldn't protect the MLA's house," he said. He said Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has no moral right to continue in the office as he failed to maintain peace in Hassan. "BJP leaders are ready to face any challenges in Hassan, the home turf of the CM. The JD(S) has only 37 MLAs but the BJP has 104 MLAs," he said.

He said JD(S) leaders had hatched a conspiracy to crush Preetam, the lone BJP MLA from Hassan district. The party has decided to meet the Governor on Thursday in Bengaluru to explain the incident.

He charged the district police with diluting the case against the accused. The police failed to give protection to the MLA's house despite getting news about the protest, he said.

He said he will raise the issue in the assembly and demand stringent action against the accused. He said BJP workers will protest condemning the goondaism of JD(S) workers at taluk and district centres on Thursday.

Former speaker K G Bopaiah, former Dy CM R Ashoka, former ministers Govind Karjol, Renukacharya and many MLAs accompanied BSY. Later, he visited HIMS hospital where Rahul Kini was undergoing treatment. He also promised to take care of the patient and asked authorities to shift the patient to Bengaluru at the earliest.