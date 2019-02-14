Contractual employees call off strike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following high drama at Freedom Park on Tuesday night, contractual employees of the National Health Mission (NHM) called off their strike on Wednesday. The decision to end the strike came in the wake of an assurance from Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to meet them on February 21 to look into their demands.

Members of the Karnataka State Health and Medical Education Department Contract Employees’ Association were into their third day of protest for equal pay and job security on Tuesday night when about 200 protesting men, including the association’s president, were picked up by police. They were taken to the DC office at Tank Bund Road, while more than 8,000 workers continued to sit at Freedom Park, determined not to go back to their districts without their demands being met. However, late on Tuesday night, a press release was sent to media houses by the association claiming that the Chief Minister had agreed to meet them on February 21.

“Chief Minister has agreed to listen to our demands. JD (S) leaders Basavaraj Horatti and Bandeppa Kashempur have also promised to take up the issue with the Chief Minister. Hence we are calling off the strike,” the release by the association president Vishwaradhya read.