Home States Karnataka

Contractual employees call off strike

The decision to end the strike came in the wake of an assurance from Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to meet them on February 21 to look into their demands.

Published: 14th February 2019 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following high drama at Freedom Park on Tuesday night, contractual employees of the National Health Mission (NHM) called off their strike on Wednesday. The decision to end the strike came in the wake of an assurance from Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to meet them on February 21 to look into their demands.

Members of the Karnataka State Health and Medical Education Department Contract Employees’ Association were into their third day of protest for equal pay and job security on Tuesday night when about 200 protesting men, including the association’s president, were picked up by police. They were taken to the DC office at Tank Bund Road, while more than 8,000 workers continued to sit at Freedom Park, determined not to go back to their districts without their demands being met. However, late on Tuesday night, a press release was sent to media houses by the association claiming that the Chief Minister had agreed to meet them on February 21.

“Chief Minister has agreed to listen to our demands. JD (S) leaders Basavaraj Horatti and Bandeppa Kashempur have also promised to take up the issue with the Chief Minister. Hence we are calling off the strike,” the release by the association president Vishwaradhya read.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Health Mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp