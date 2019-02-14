Home States Karnataka

Cops file case against Yeddyurappa under anti-graft law

The issue took an ugly turn when JD(S) men allegedly pelted stones at Preetham’s house in Hassan.

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

RAICHUR/ BENGALURU: In a major setback for BJP state chief B S Yeddyurappa, the Devadurga police on Wednesday filed an FIR against him and three others under the Prevention of Corruption Act. This comes even as BJP and Congress-JD(S) coalition are yet to agree on the nature of the probe into the controversial audio clips.

The FIR was registered against Yeddyurappa, MLAs Preetham Gowda, K Shivanagouda Nayak and a former journalist based on a complaint by Sharanagouda Kandakur, son of JD(S) MLA Naganagouda Kandakur. The BJP leaders are accused of offering Sharanagouda an advance of `10 crore to convince his father to switch sides and also threatening to finish the latter’s political career.

The move is likely to escalate tensions between the ruling combine and the opposition which are unwilling to yield ground on whether the audio clips episode should be probed by an SIT or a House panel. Wednesday’s meeting called by the Speaker too failed to end the deadlock.

The issue took an ugly turn when JD(S) men allegedly pelted stones at Preetham’s house in Hassan. Angry BJP leaders, who created a ruckus in the Assembly over the incident, rushed to Hassan and accused the CM of instigating violence.

