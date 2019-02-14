Home States Karnataka

Expert committee was studying VTU split even before budget

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the campaign opposing bifurcation of Belagavi-based Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has intensified, it has come to light that the process to split the varsity started even before the proposal found a mention in the recent state budget.

In last week’s budget, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had proposed VTU bifurcation and setting up a new technical university in Hassan. The proposal received opposition from many, including academicians and students. But according to details available with TNIE, the process to divide the university started a few months before the budget.

According to Higher Education Department, the government had asked it to form an expert panel to study and submit a report on VTU bifurcation in December 2018. It had appointed Prof SA Kori as the panel’s chairman. Later, a communication was sent to dissolve the panel. Interestingly, the place identified to set up the second technical university in the state was Muddenahalli, the birthplace of Sir M Visvesvaraya. However, the same was changed in the budget with Hassan replacing Muddenahalli.

According to the information available from VTU, the ground work had started to split the university. Recently, a team of PWD engineers had visited VTU and sought technical information.The Higher Education Department was told to study the model of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University of Andhra Pradesh, which was trifurcated in 2008.

ISSUE RAISED IN COUNCIL

The VTU bifurcation issue was raised in the Zero Hour of the Council on Wednesday.  MLC SR Patil said, “The CM, DyCM and RDPR, agriculture, education, water resources, and women and child welfare ministers are from South Karnataka. What we get is onion and garlic,’’ Patil, while condemning VTU bifurcation. “This is yet another injustice to North Karnataka. Don’t we come here for many things each time travelling 500 km?” he said. MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath said, “People of North Karnataka are shocked with the proposal...”

