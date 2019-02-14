Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Debt Relief Bill a boon to farmers

This legislation assumes significance because, on an average, two cases of farmer suicides are reported from Karnataka every day.

Published: 14th February 2019 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Legislative Assembly passed the Karnataka Debt Relief Bill-2018 on Wednesday, to ease the burden on the wallets of small farmers, landless agricultural labourers and the economically weaker sections. The bill will remain in effect for a period of one year after it comes into force, following presidential assent.

This legislation assumes significance because, on average, two cases of farmer suicides are reported from Karnataka every day. National statistics reveal that Karnataka is among the top four states when it comes to farmer suicides, and a large part of these incidents are prompted by financial problems. This grim scenario has been made worse by the drought conditions in more than 90 per cent of the state.

The move will benefit lakhs of indebted small farmers and agricultural labourers across the state, many of whom are in perennial debt and carry it forward year on year, being able to pay only the interest and not the principal amount. This relief will set them free from the clutches of money-lenders and pawnbrokers who charge high rates of interest and are even said to use violence during recovery. There are thousands of unlicensed money lenders across the state and the indebtedness of the farmer to them could be over Rs 1 lakh crore. The institutional credit amount was in the range of Rs 44,000 crore.

Cooperation Minister Bandeppa Kashempur had pointed out that this will benefit lakhs of indebted rural farmers. Kashempur added that a lot of effort had gone into the preparation of the bill. The debt relief bill was initiated first in 1976 and again in 1980. When contacted by The New Indian Express, Kashempur said, “Now that this bill has been passed, we are working towards setting up a debt relief commission like has been done in Kerala.’’

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Debt Relief Bill-2018 Karnataka debt Karnataka Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp