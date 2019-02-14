Ola cab driver beaten up at Mangaluru International Airport

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: An Ola cab driver was beaten up at the Mangaluru International Airport on Wednesday while he was attending a customer.

Rathan Shet, a member of the online taxi drivers association was parking his vehicle at the Ola stand at the airport that was inaugurated recently.

As soon as a passenger arrived to book the cab, the Airport Taxi Drivers sent the passenger away and in a group hit Sheet one by one with their bare hands and abused him, issuing life threats to him.

Mohammed Tasim an Abdul Rehman, BS Naseer, B K Haneed, Nawaz, Abbas, were identified as the accused.

The Bajpe police arrested three people in the regard - Mohammed Tahseen, 50, Abdul Rahiman, 41 and Usman alias Abbas 38, all residents of Mangaluru.

A case is registered at Bajpe police station under IPC 143 and others. After months of lull, the tension between the two unions has arisen again. In the past, Airport Taxi Drivers Association members, who monopolised the taxi service at the airport for years, had trashed cabs belonging to Online Taxi Drivers.

The Kiosk was supposed to legally establish Ola on the airport premises.