Home States Karnataka

Part of ‘kharab’ land gutted in Gundlupet taluk

Meanwhile, confusion prevailed for sometime as the word spread that the forest fire had destroyed  a part of Bandipur national park.

Published: 14th February 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

A part of ‘kharab’ land was destroyed in a fire at Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU/CHAMARAJANAGAR: A part of ‘kharab’ land belonging to the government on Terakanambi- Bommanahalli Road in Gundlupet taluk at Chamarajanagar district was destroyed in a fire on Wednesday. While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that a thrown away cigarette but could have started the fire.

The land was mostly used for grazing cattle and no sooner the fire was noticed, fire station at Gundlupet was alerted. As the fire spread, paddy belonging to a farmer, identified as Nagaraju in the nearby land, was also gutted. Fire personnel, who reached  the spot, succeeded in bringing the raging fire under
control.

Meanwhile, confusion prevailed for sometime as the word spread that the forest fire had destroyed  a part of Bandipur national park. As the periphery of the forest is located a few yards away, it was initially believed that forest had caught fire. However, it was later clarified that the land comes under social forest.

Five acres of forest destroyed in fire

Mysuru: An estimated five acres of forest land was destroyed in a fire mishap at Periyapatna taluk in the district on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the forest area close to Allur on Hunsur-Gonikoppa main road.  According to the available information, the site is about 500 m away from the main road. As the smoke started to billow due to the raging fire, passersby alerted forest personnel who in turn alerted fire personnel.  DFO Vijay Kumar, RFO Ratan Kumar and other officials visited the spot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gundlupet taluk Karnataka fire Forest fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp