Part of ‘kharab’ land gutted in Gundlupet taluk

By Express News Service

MYSURU/CHAMARAJANAGAR: A part of ‘kharab’ land belonging to the government on Terakanambi- Bommanahalli Road in Gundlupet taluk at Chamarajanagar district was destroyed in a fire on Wednesday. While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that a thrown away cigarette but could have started the fire.

The land was mostly used for grazing cattle and no sooner the fire was noticed, fire station at Gundlupet was alerted. As the fire spread, paddy belonging to a farmer, identified as Nagaraju in the nearby land, was also gutted. Fire personnel, who reached the spot, succeeded in bringing the raging fire under

control.

Meanwhile, confusion prevailed for sometime as the word spread that the forest fire had destroyed a part of Bandipur national park. As the periphery of the forest is located a few yards away, it was initially believed that forest had caught fire. However, it was later clarified that the land comes under social forest.

Five acres of forest destroyed in fire

Mysuru: An estimated five acres of forest land was destroyed in a fire mishap at Periyapatna taluk in the district on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the forest area close to Allur on Hunsur-Gonikoppa main road. According to the available information, the site is about 500 m away from the main road. As the smoke started to billow due to the raging fire, passersby alerted forest personnel who in turn alerted fire personnel. DFO Vijay Kumar, RFO Ratan Kumar and other officials visited the spot.