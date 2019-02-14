Police assn leader held on sedition charges

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shashidhar Venugopal, founder president of Akhila Karnataka Police Maha Sangha, has been arrested again on charges of sedition after he allegedly instigated police personnel, their families and other organisations to protest against the state government for not implementing ADGP Raghavenda Auradkar Committee’s report.

CCB police arrested Shashidhar on Tuesday and produced him before the magistrate on Wednesday. He was taken into police custody till Thursday for questioning. The arrest was made after a suo motu case was registered by Yelahanka New Town police. He has been booked for sedition, criminal conspiracy and other charges under IPC. Shashidhar was arrested in June 2016 on similar charges.

“Since Friday, when the state budget was held and no benefits were announced for the police personnel as per recommendations of the panel, he kept posting instigating messages on Facebook. He posted messages calling upon people to spill down to the streets to protest against the government. He was making efforts to create the same scenario as in 2016 where all policemen had planned to go on leave in protest against the government. Thus, a case was registered and he was held,” an official in the CCB said.

In 2016, Shashidhar had planned a strike against the government for not fulfilling demands of policemen and thousands of policemen had applied for leave. The government arrested him and issued notices to police personnel. Later, the government set up a committee headed by ADGP Raghavendra Auradkar. The panel has submitted its report and policemen want it to be implemented and were hoping it would be done this budget.

HC relief for Police Mahasangha president

The High Court on Wednesday stayed criminal proceedings pending against V Shashidhar, president of Akhila Karnataka Police Mahasangha, before the magistrate court. Hearing the petition filed by Shashidhar challenging the chargesheet filed against him, Justice Aravind Kumar granted interim stay for the proceedings and adjourned the hearing to March 5. Shashidhar contended that he was lawfully fighting the cases against elected representatives and hence counter complaint was lodged against him. A case was booked against him for allegedly provoking police personnel to stage protest.