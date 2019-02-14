Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Assembly: Rebels surface in House after a month, Congress wary

Legislator Umesh Jadhav said he will not quit the party or resign from the assembly membership.

Published: 14th February 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

CISF Security deployed around Vidhana Soudha in Karnataka Assembly. (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After having remained incommunicado for nearly a month, four disgruntled Congress MLAs participated in the ongoing budget session of the legislature for the first time on Wednesday. The Congress also got a shot in the arm as an independent MLA, who had briefly drifted towards the BJP, extended his support to the party.

Independent MLA Nagesh on Wednesday met Congress Legislature Party (CLP) chief Siddaramaiah and gave a letter expressing his willingness to be an associate member of the party. The Congress leaders seem to have managed to convince the independent legislator, who had earlier written to the Governor extending his support to the BJP, to rejoin the fold.

Meanwhile, the party seems to be still unsure of its four disgruntled MLAs. Though the MLAs claimed they were away on personal work and have no plans to quit the party, the party leadership remains guarded. “We have already written to the Speaker and he will take appropriate action,” said Siddaramaiah. Minister Krishna Byregowda too was cautious when he said the ball is in the Speaker’s court now, and the party will react only after he takes a decision.

(L-R) MLA Narayana Gowda shares a light moment with another legislator on Wednesday. Home Minister M B Patil with MLA Ramesh Jarkilholi at Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday  | vinod kumar t

Sources said the Congress is said to be convincing them to drop any plans to resign.According to sources, the MLAs returned to the Assembly on a day when the important Finance Bill was to be passed so that they could avoid action under the Anti-Defection Law. The party had taken a tough stand and had written to the Speaker recommending their disqualification for violating the whip by abstaining from CLP meetings and skipping the session, which started on February 6. All of them claimed that they were attending the session to support the Finance Bill.

“I had gone to Mumbai on personal work. I’m not planning to quit the party,” said MLA Nagendra. “We will resolve it within the party. Siddaramaiah is our leader, we will talk to him” he said. Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi  said he has friends in all parties, and there is nothing wrong in meeting friends. “You made me a hero, you made me a villan, now you say I am alone,” he told mediapersons when asked about his next move.

Another disgruntled MLA, Mahesh Kumatalli, said he had nothing to do with the others, and claimed he was away in Mumbai on personal work. He said he will talk to Siddaramaiah and the Speaker about the move to disqualify them.

Legislator Umesh Jadhav said he will not quit the party or resign from the assembly membership. “I am not an aspirant for a ministerial berth though people in my constituency want me to become a minister. I am in the party, and Siddaramaiah is my leader,” he said. Jadhav said he had already given an explanation to the CLP leader and if he had done anything wrong, the party can take action.

