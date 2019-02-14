Karnataka Assembly: Speaker expunges rape analogy, blames media for highlighting it

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after his insensitive comments over rape survivors created a furore, Legislative Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar was forced to expunge the comments. All seven women legislators of the Congress-JD(S) combine submitted a petition to the Speaker on Wednesday morning, claiming that the comments had brought discomfort to them, and need to be expunged.

Kumar, who entered the assembly armed with the petition, chose to ridicule the media for allegedly sensationalising his comments. Even as he instructed the secretary of the Legislative Assembly to expunge all comments related to the rape analogy he gave on Tuesday, he made no attempts to directly apologise or express regret over his statements.

“I had only given an example to explain the situation. The intention of this Chair was not to hurt the sentiments of the women of this state. Even so, if anyone has been hurt by the comments, may their forgiveness be upon us,” said Speaker Ramesh Kumar, refusing to either apologise or express regret.

Instead of taking responsibility for his crass analogy, the Speaker chose to chide the media. “A statement I made was sensationalised by the media, perhaps because of lack of actual news for them to report. This must have come as a juicy topic. One can save themselves from a death sentence, but not the media,” he said.

The Speaker had likened himself to a rape survivor on Tuesday, claiming that the agony he was going through because of his name being dragged into the controversial tapes was similar to the agony of a rape victim who is repeatedly questioned about the incident. After the comments and the House’s insensitive reaction to the analogy came under severe criticism, women legislators of the ruling party petitioned the Speaker.

“The insensitivity shown by the House was inappropriate, and we did not expect this from such a dignified Chair. This morning, we requested him to delete the example he had stated from the records. In the session, he ordered the expunging of all such statements,” said Dr Anjali Nimbalkar, MLA, Congress. She along with six other women legislators — Anitha Kumaraswamy, Roopkala Shashidhar, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Kaneez Fathima, Sowmya Reddy and Vinisha Nero — petitioned the Speaker.