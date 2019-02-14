Home States Karnataka

Karnataka amends Land Acquisition Bill to fast track projects

It was considered necessary to amend the Bill after the state faced difficulties in acquiring land under the provisions of the Principal Act.

Published: 14th February 2019 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to facilitate land acquisition for various development projects in the state, the Karnataka government on Wednesday passed an amendment to the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RFCTLRR) Bill in the assembly.

The state governments of Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have made certain amendments to the RFCTLRR (Central Act 30 of 2013).  It was considered necessary to amend the Bill after the state faced difficulties in acquiring land under the provisions of the Principal Act.

According to the newly-amended bill, exemptions have been made for certain projects vital to national security, defence, irrigation, drinking water projects, etc. With this, the state aims to grow at a fast rate.

The government has taken up various mega projects in the infrastructure and communication sectors, while construction of national highways, new railway lines and drinking water projects have been sanctioned. “All those projects require that land be made available soon, or there will be escalation in costs and benefits of development will be stalled,” the amendment bill copy said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Assembly Land Acquisition Bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp