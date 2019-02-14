Karnataka amends Land Acquisition Bill to fast track projects

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to facilitate land acquisition for various development projects in the state, the Karnataka government on Wednesday passed an amendment to the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RFCTLRR) Bill in the assembly.

The state governments of Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have made certain amendments to the RFCTLRR (Central Act 30 of 2013). It was considered necessary to amend the Bill after the state faced difficulties in acquiring land under the provisions of the Principal Act.

According to the newly-amended bill, exemptions have been made for certain projects vital to national security, defence, irrigation, drinking water projects, etc. With this, the state aims to grow at a fast rate.

The government has taken up various mega projects in the infrastructure and communication sectors, while construction of national highways, new railway lines and drinking water projects have been sanctioned. “All those projects require that land be made available soon, or there will be escalation in costs and benefits of development will be stalled,” the amendment bill copy said.