US fighter jets, Rafales to dominate Bengaluru skies

BENGALURU: Fighter jets, bombers, transport and reconnaissance aircraft from the US are set to dominate Bengaluru skies during the biennial five-day military and civil aerospace exposition Aero India 2019 starting in Bengaluru from February 20. Nearly 60 aircraft, including the much-talked-about French Rafale fighter jets, IAF’s Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, Su-30 MKI, Jaguar, Mirage-2000 I/TI, MiG 21 and others will be there on flying and static display during the show at Air Force Station Yelahanka.

The large contingent from the US Air Force that will make its presence felt at Aero India 2019 consists of B-52 Stratofortress bomber, F-16 Fighting Falcons, C-17 Globemaster IIIs, F/A-18 Super Hornet and a P-8 Poseidon.

The US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA)-27 Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, a C-17 Globemaster III demonstration team assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, F-16 Fighting Flacon demonstration team from the 35th Fighter Wing at Misawa Air Base, Japan, P-8 from Patrol Squadron (VP)-47 from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, will take part in the flying demonstrations.

A fly-by will be conducted by a B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range, subsonic, jet-powered strategic bomber in service of the US Air Force since the 1950s.

“The US-India partnership has never been stronger. Our shared values, strong ties across sectors, and the historic people-to-people connections provide us with an enviable position from which to advance this partnership. Defence trade serves as a conduit to strengthen our countries’ security, achieve greater interaction between our armed forces, and build greater understanding between our defence establishments,” Kathleen Hosie, spokesperson US Consulate General in Chennai, told The New Indian Express.

While over 30 leading US manufacturers and suppliers are participating in Aero India, the US government delegation will be led by US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster. More than 80 service members from the US Air Force, US Army, US Navy and US Marine Corps will support this event, said Kathleen Hosie.

3 Rafales land in Yelahanka air base

Three Rafales, manufactured by French defence major Dassault Aviation, landed at Yelahanka Air Force Station on Wednesday for the upcoming Aero India 2019, which starts from February 20. The fighter jets landed in the midst of a raging political storm between the ruling Narendra Modi government and the opposition Congress about the inter government agreement signed by the NDA for the purchase of 36 aircraft and the scrapping of earlier negotiations for purchasing 126 aircraft. Two jets will be used for flying displays while the third will be parked in the static display section. The fighters will also take part in rehearsals, starting Thursday.

US BOUQUET AT AERO INDIA

B-52 Stratofortress bomber

F-16 Fighting Falcons

C-17 Globemaster IIIs

F/A-18 Super Hornet

P-8 Poseidon from the Patrol Squadron (VP) 47