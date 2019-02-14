Home States Karnataka

When a cobra slithered into liquor shop

Customers at a wine shop in Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district had a testing time when a cobra slithered into the shop.

SNAKE

Image for representational purpose only.

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Customers at a wine shop in Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district had a testing time when a cobra slithered into the shop. A spectacled cobra was found on the shelves where alcohol bottles were kept. As soon as the coiled cobra was sighted, the owner, workers and customers moved out of the shop and called snake rescuers. The incident was reported a few days back at Kammardi village in Thirthahalli and the snake was successfully rescued and released.

A rat snake was rescued after it got stuck in a beer can; (Right) The spectacled cobra that was found inside a wine shop in Shivamogga | Express

“When we reached the place, there were anxious customers, waiting for the rescue, so that they continued with their drinks. The snake was bagged and was released into the wild,” said Ajay Giri from Agumbe Rainforest Research Station (ARRS), who rescued the snake.  In another rescue, the members of ARRS managed to remove a rat snake, which got its head stuck in a beer can. The incident was reported at Kalmane village of  Thirthahalli on February 11, when the rescuers received a from panicked villagers.

“The rat snake’s head got stuck in a beer can, which was thrown beside a bridge. Locals of Kalmane village found the snake wriggling in open sunlight, so somehow, they kept the snake in shade and called us for help. We cut the bottom of the can and used a restraining tube to keep the rat snake’s head safe from the cutter. The snake was released under the bridge,” Ajay Giri said.

