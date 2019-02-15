Home States Karnataka

2 held for rape, murder of minor girl 

The body of a 17-year-old girl, who was reported missing from Siddapura town in Kodagu district since February 4, was found in a decomposed state at an estate.

Published: 15th February 2019 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 04:35 AM

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The body of a 17-year-old girl, who was reported missing from Siddapura town in Kodagu district since February 4, was found in a decomposed state at an estate.Two labourers from West Bengal have been arrested on the charge of raping and murdering the girl,  SP Suman Pannekar told presspersons here on Wednesday evening.

The girl went missing on February 4 and her parents — who are estate labourers — filed a complaint with the Siddapura police the same day. Three police teams were formed and the police on February 10 found the girl’s college bag and shoes lying inside an estate near Emmemadu, a few kilometres away from her residence.

Following the leads, the accused, Ranjith and Sandeep, labourers at an estate near Emmemadu, were arrested and during interrogation, they confessed to the crime, the SP said. Both Sandeep and Ranjith are married and it was revealed that Sandeep had been pursuing the victim.  As the girl turned down Sandeep’s proposal, he, along with Ranjith, kidnapped her on February 4.

“Siddapura police had formed three teams to investigate the case and the two accused had been arrested on suspicion. During interrogation, they confessed to raping the girl and strangling her to death before hiding her body inside a cave at the estate,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, residents of Siddapura protested on Thursday demanding banishment of migrant workers from the district claiming that the crime rate in the district was going northwards owing to the presence of “illegal migrants”.

