33 students fall ill after consuming hostel food

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Thirty three students of the Siravase BCM hostel on Wednesday complained of vomiting and diarrhoea and were admitted to the Malle Gowda Hospital in the city.On Wednesday morning, the students had puliyogare for breakfast. Later, some students complained of vomiting and loose motion.Some 23 to 25 students developed stomach pain. Five of them were given treatment at the Siravase Primary Health Centre while 17 other students, who had serious pain were admitted to the Malle Gowda General hospital in the city.