Appropriation, Finance bills passed amid ruckus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as BJP MLAs protested in the well of the House, the Budget bill for 2019-20 was passed in the legislative assembly on Thursday. The Karnataka Approriation (vote on account) Bill, 2019 and The Karnataka Approriation Bill, 2019 were passed by voice votes in the morning session of the assembly. The assembly was adjourned Sine die in the afternoon, after the bill was passed in the legislative council as well. No debates or discussion took place on the Budget Bill with the opposition focused on protesting the attack on its Hassan MLA’s residence by supposed JD(S) workers.

Immediately after the House reassembled on Thursday morning, BJP members rushed to the well, accusing that the CM is tapping phones and resorting to violence. Ruling party members too resorted to raising slogans against the opposition members. Opposition leader B S Yeddyurappa said police are harassing party workers instead of taking action against those who attacked the MLA’s home. Taking note of the BJP leaders concerns, Speaker Ramesh Kumar directed the government to provide security to the MLA.

When opposition members refused to end their protest, the Speaker directed the CM to present Finance Appropriation Bills that were passed without any discussion. The Appropriation Bill was introduced to provide for appropriation out of the consolidated fund of the state towards defraying the several charges, which will come in the course of payment during the financial year 2018-19.