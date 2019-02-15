Home States Karnataka

Appropriation, Finance bills passed amid ruckus

Even as BJP MLAs protested in the well of the House, the Budget bill for 2019-20 was passed in the legislative assembly on Thursday.

Published: 15th February 2019 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

BJP legislators protested in the Assembly against the attack on Hassan MLA Preetam Gowda’s residence, on Thursday | nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as BJP MLAs protested in the well of the House, the Budget bill for 2019-20 was passed in the legislative assembly on Thursday. The Karnataka Approriation (vote on account) Bill, 2019 and The Karnataka Approriation Bill, 2019 were passed by voice votes in the morning session of the assembly. The assembly was adjourned Sine die in the afternoon, after the bill was passed in the legislative council as well. No debates or discussion took place on the Budget Bill with the opposition focused on protesting the attack on its Hassan MLA’s residence by supposed JD(S) workers.

Immediately after the House reassembled on Thursday morning, BJP members rushed to the well, accusing that the CM is tapping phones and resorting to violence. Ruling party members too resorted to raising slogans against the opposition members. Opposition leader B S Yeddyurappa said police are harassing party workers instead of taking action against those who attacked the MLA’s home. Taking note of the BJP leaders concerns, Speaker Ramesh Kumar directed the government to provide security to the MLA.

When opposition members refused to end their protest, the Speaker directed the CM to present Finance Appropriation Bills that were passed without any discussion. The Appropriation Bill was introduced to provide for appropriation out of the consolidated fund of the state towards defraying the several charges, which will come in the course of payment during the financial year 2018-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp