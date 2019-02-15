Attack on MLA’s home: Guv to seek report; BJP calls it ‘goonda raj’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Thursday assured the BJP leaders of looking into concerns after the party MLA’s house in Hassan was attacked, allegedly by JD(S) workers. According to BJP leaders, the governor informed them of getting details from the government and gave appropriate direction to the government.

While BJP workers staged protests at several places in the state, including Bengaluru, a delegation of BJP leaders, comprising B S Yeddyurappa, took out a padayatra from Vidhana Soudha to Raj Bhavan, and submitted a memorandum seeking direction to the state government to perform its duties under Constitutional obligations, and not act according to their whims and fancies.

“We have given the complaint stating that their intension was to kill either Preetham Gowda or his family members under the instructions of their party leaders. But the police, under the influence of the ruling party, did not bother to make it a cognizable offense. Instead, they made a simple case of it. However, to harass, they have registered a counter case against four of our workers, falsely accusing them of outraging the modesty of a woman,” stated the BJP memorandum.

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting the governor, senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa accused Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy of instigating violence against opposition party members. “Law and order in the the state has completely collapsed. It is shocking that the CM himself is encouraging violence,” he said.Yeddyurappa, who raised the issue in the assembly, called it a “goonda raj’’, and demanded a comprehensive probe into the attack.