Home States Karnataka

Attack on MLA’s home: Guv to seek report; BJP calls it ‘goonda raj’

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Thursday assured the BJP leaders of looking into concerns after the party MLA’s house in Hassan was attacked, allegedly by JD(S) workers.

Published: 15th February 2019 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

BJP supporters wear helmets while protesting against the attack on the Hassan MLA’s aide, on Thursday | PUSHKAR V

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Thursday assured the BJP leaders of looking into concerns after the party MLA’s house in Hassan was attacked, allegedly by JD(S) workers. According to BJP leaders, the governor informed them of getting details from the government and gave appropriate direction to the government.

While BJP workers staged protests at several places in the state, including Bengaluru, a delegation of BJP leaders, comprising B S Yeddyurappa, took out a padayatra from Vidhana Soudha to Raj Bhavan, and submitted a memorandum seeking direction to the state government to perform its duties under Constitutional obligations, and not act according to their whims and fancies.

“We have given the complaint stating that their intension was to kill either Preetham Gowda or his family members under the instructions of their party leaders. But the police, under the influence of the ruling party, did not bother to make it a cognizable offense. Instead, they made a simple case of it. However, to harass, they have registered a counter case against four of our workers, falsely accusing them of outraging the modesty of a woman,” stated the BJP memorandum.

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting the governor, senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa accused Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy of instigating violence against opposition party members. “Law and order in the the state has completely collapsed. It is shocking that the CM himself is encouraging violence,” he said.Yeddyurappa, who raised the issue in the assembly, called it a “goonda raj’’, and demanded a comprehensive probe into the attack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp