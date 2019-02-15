BBMP’s response on illegal building sought

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued a notice to BBMP and others after hearing a PIL questioning the multi-storeyed building allegedly constructed by a private party without getting the plan sanctioned from the civic body.

The petitioner, M Subbanna, has alleged that the building is constructed near a rajakaluve in Begur. The rajakaluve falls within the buffer zone. Hence, the building is not permissible as per the order of the NGT. The part of the building in question is being used for a hostel.