Bull alerts family about man’s death

When they saw their bullock run towards home, making loud, frantic sounds outside their house, Siddangouda Goudar’s family members realised something unusual had happened.

The ‘messenger’ bullock is tied at the residence of Goudar who died at his farm on Wednesday | Express

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: When they saw their bullock run towards home, making loud, frantic sounds outside their house, Siddangouda Goudar’s family members realised something unusual had happened. They, along with other residents of Naragund, rushed towards the fields, where Siddangouda had taken the bullock cart, and found him dead. Siddangouda had sustained injuries to his head.

Siddangouda, a 37-year-old farmer, is thought to have died after he fell from the cart while loading hay on Wednesday afternoon. The bullocks, which were attached to the cart, raced home, and one of the animals gave agitated calls to the family members, which they had never heard before. The bullock has been a part of the family for four years.  The scared family members saw the cart without the farmer, and sensed that something wrong may have happened.  

A villager said the field is located 2km from Siddangouda’s house. “When the incident happened, Goudar was alone in his farm and farmers from neighbouring fields did not notice him falling from his cart. It’s possible that he slipped and fell down while piling up hay, injuring his head,” Shivalingu Mannur, a villager, said.   

“At first we thought the bullock may be suffering from some internal pain, which is why it was screaming. But the family sensed danger after Siddangouda was not found in the cart,”  Shivalingu Mannur, a villager,  said.

A day after the death of its owner, the bullock has become the centre of attraction at Siddangouda’s house, which is located at Allibhai Nagar in Naragund town.Meanwhile, Siddangouda’s wife Ratnavva has lodged a formal police complaint.

