Cabinet approves Rs 25 cr for Brahmin welfare board

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Lok Sabha elections in mind, the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka is going all out to woo people across all communities. In its bid to reach out to the Brahmin community, conventionally thought of as a BJP vote bank, the cabinet approved Rs 25 crore for setting up of Karnataka Rajya Brahmin welfare board. Through various schemes, it will focus on empowerment of economically-backward persons from the community.

“Scholarships, low-interest loans for self-employment, organising community weddings, pensions for widows, elders, differently-abled persons, funds for medical bills to old age home, etc, will be taken care of by the board,” said Krishna Byregowda, minister, RDPD. Schemes like Sanjeevani Shishya Vethana, Acharyapreya Veda Shishya Vethana, M Vishveshwaraiah Udyoga Yojane, Vishwamitra Yojane and Chanakya Adalitha Tarabethi Yojane will be introduced.

Other decisions

Rs 300 crore under NABARD loans to develop 5 APMC yards

Rs 65 crore for boys and girls hostel for Ballari Govt Medical College

Rs 18 crore for road works in Ranebennur township

Rs 340 crore for drinking water projects in Mysuru and 92 villages in and around